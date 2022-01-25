2 people injured in separate stabbings in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two people were injured in two overnight stabbings that occurred within half an hour of each other on Tuesday.

Police said the first stabbing occurred at around 3:30 a.m. near Dufferin Street and Bowie Avenue.

A man was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital, police said.

The suspect fled the area and as of Tuesday morning, police were still looking for him. Police believe he is armed.

About half an hour later, just before 4 a.m., police say there was a second stabbing inside a building at Markham Road and Tuxedo Court.

A woman was found suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

One person was taken into custody and police said they are not looking for any other suspects.

STABBING:

Dufferin St + Bowie Av

* 3:36 am *

– Man found with serious injury

– Officer located victim

– Transported to hospital

– Suspect fled

– Male, late 40's, 5'9, South Asian, slim build, short hair

– Believed to be armed

– Police searching area#GO159083

^dh pic.twitter.com/HjJsEz2gou — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 25, 2022

STABBING:

Tuxedo Crt + Markham Rd

* 3:53 am *

– In building

– Woman stabbed

– Officers have located her

– Injuries are serious but not life threatening

– Taken to hospital

– 1 man in custody

– No one else outstanding

– Investigating

– Anyone with info 416 808-4300#GO159109

^dh pic.twitter.com/9478CFLggM — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 25, 2022

Advertisement