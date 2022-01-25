2 people injured in separate stabbings in Toronto

Toronto police say two people were injured in two overnight stabbings that occurred within half an hour of each other on Tuesday.
Police said the first stabbing occurred at around 3:30 a.m. near Dufferin Street and Bowie Avenue.
A man was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital, police said.
The suspect fled the area and as of Tuesday morning, police were still looking for him. Police believe he is armed.
About half an hour later, just before 4 a.m., police say there was a second stabbing inside a building at Markham Road and Tuxedo Court.
A woman was found suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment, police said.
One person was taken into custody and police said they are not looking for any other suspects.
Comments