Toronto police release suspect vehicle image after fatal hit-and-run

Toronto police say they have released an image of what investigators believe is the suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal pedestrian-involved collision.

It was on Saturday at around 11 p.m. when police responded to an injured pedestrian at Weston Road and Knob Hill Drive.

Police said the driver of a black 2004-2005 BMW 3 Series was driving northbound on Weston Road when a pedestrian was struck.

The driver did not stay at the scene and drove off, police said.

The pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died, police said.

Police said about 15 minutes after the incident, the vehicle was seen again in the Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West area.

Investigators said the vehicle likely has damage to the front passenger side headlight (right turn assembly), a missing passenger side mirror, a broken or missing front lower left bumper grille insert and a broken windshield on the passenger side.

Anyone with security or dash camera footage between 11 a.m. Saturday and 12:30 a.m. Sunday and were in the Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue to Sheppard Avenue areas to contact police.

Photo circled with where the damage on the suspect vehicle would be.