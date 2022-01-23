Police investigate after pedestrian killed in hit and run in Toronto

Police say one man is dead after a hit and run in Toronto on Saturday.
In a press release, Toronto police said officers received a report of a collision at Weston Road and Knob Hill Drive.
According to police, a 52-year-old man was crossing Weston Road when a black vehicle driving northbound struck him.
Officers said the vehicle failed to remain on scene, and was last seen headed northbound on Weston Road.
Police said the pedestrian was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Officers are now searching for the driver of a dark BMW. Police said the vehicle has front-end damage to the bumper, headlight and side mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
