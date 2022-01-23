Police investigate after pedestrian killed in hit and run in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police say one man is dead after a hit and run in Toronto on Saturday.

In a press release, Toronto police said officers received a report of a collision at Weston Road and Knob Hill Drive.

COLLISION:

Weston Rd & Dee Ave

– Victim of this collision has succumbed to his injuries

– Pronounced deceased in hospital

– Traffic Services investigating

– Roads closed overnight have now re-opened

– Officers searching for driver responsible

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 23, 2022

According to police, a 52-year-old man was crossing Weston Road when a black vehicle driving northbound struck him.

Officers said the vehicle failed to remain on scene, and was last seen headed northbound on Weston Road.

Police said the pedestrian was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers are now searching for the driver of a dark BMW. Police said the vehicle has front-end damage to the bumper, headlight and side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.