Scheifele’s hat trick propels Jets to 6-3 win over Wild in front of more than 12,000 fans

Heading into the All-Star break, there was much written and said in the media about the need for Mark Scheifele to turn things around.

The Jets’ centre has responded in a big way, extending his goal-scoring streak to five games thanks to a hat trick in a 6-3 win over the Wild Wednesday night.

Just past the midway point of the first period, the visitors opened the scoring. A point shot from captain Jared Spurgeon was heading wide of the net before it ricocheted off the leg of Joel Eriksson Ek and past Connor Hellebuyck.

The Wild carried the momentum from that goal through the rest of the opening frame, peppering Hellebuyck with shots but the Jets’ keeper stood strong, turning aside 14 shots through 20 minutes.

After going long stretches without being able to generate any kind of offence, the Jets found the equalizer at the 12:20 mark of the second. Scheifele got free of coverage in front of Cam Talbot and redirected a nice pass from Blake Wheeler past the Wild goalie.

The Jets centre wasn’t done scoring.

With just 11 seconds left in the period and Winnipeg on a power play, Scheifele wired a one-timer top shelf to give the Jets a 2-1 lead heading into the third.

But wait, there’s more!

Just 67 seconds into the third, after a scramble at the side of Talbot’s crease, Wheeler slid the puck to Scheifele for a tap-in, earning him his fifth career hat trick.

Only 76 seconds later, the Jets made it 4-1 when Nate Schmidt’s point shot was deflected by Cole Perfetti for his second career NHL goal.

The Wild didn’t wait long to cut into Winnipeg’s lead. At the 4:20 mark, Mats Zuccarello beat Hellebuyck high blocker-side to make it 4-2.

But just past the midway point of the third, the Jets’ leading goal scorer got in on the fun. Standing just inside his own blue line, Perfetti hit Kyle Connor in stride with a great pass, sending the sniper in alone on Talbot. Connor beat him five-hole for his 27th goal of the season.

Minnesota pulled their goalie with more than three minutes remaining and cut the lead down to two with 3:14 to go when former Jet Dmitry Kulikov knocked home a loose puck.

The comeback bid was short-lived, however. Paul Stastny hit the empty net with 2:10 to go to put the game on ice.

Hellebuyck was rock-solid in net making 33 saves, though he had a number of misadventures playing the puck outside the crease, to the point where he even got a Bronx cheer from the home crowd when he made a good pass in the third.

The announced attendance was 12,527 for the first game since Dec. 19 in which every seat was allowed to be filled based on government COVID restrictions.

Winnipeg will look to win back-to-back games when they host Seattle for the first time Thursday night.