Canada

Winning $20M Lotto Max ticket sold in Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 8:32 am
A Lotto Max ticket matching all seven numbers in the Feb. 15 Lotto Max draw was bought somewhere in Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
A Lotto Max ticket matching all seven numbers in the Feb. 15 Lotto Max draw was bought somewhere in Saskatchewan. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Another winning multi-million dollar lottery ticket was sold in Saskatchewan.

A Lotto Max ticket matching all seven numbers in the Feb. 15 draw was bought somewhere in the province.

The winning numbers are: 19, 26, 28, 36, 40, 42 and 48.

Read more: Saskatoon man claims $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

The winner has one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

In January, Dustin Keifer won $50 million in the Jan. 10 Lotto Max draw.

He said winning that much money is “surreal” and he plans to be smart with the money.

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel like I have to be responsible with this money. And I plan to be very responsible with it.”

Read more: Saskatchewan lottery winner nets 2nd-largest windfall in province’s history

And in October 2021, Matthew Poppel took home a $55-million Lotto Max prize.

The largest lottery win in Saskatchewan history was in August 2016 when a Neville resident won the $60-million Lotto Max prize.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon lottery winning streak might appear rare, but ‘rare events happen’: probability expert' Saskatoon lottery winning streak might appear rare, but ‘rare events happen’: probability expert
Saskatoon lottery winning streak might appear rare, but ‘rare events happen’: probability expert – Nov 12, 2021
