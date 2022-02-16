Winning $20M Lotto Max ticket sold in Saskatchewan

Another winning multi-million dollar lottery ticket was sold in Saskatchewan.
A Lotto Max ticket matching all seven numbers in the Feb. 15 draw was bought somewhere in the province.
The winning numbers are: 19, 26, 28, 36, 40, 42 and 48.
The winner has one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize.
In January, Dustin Keifer won $50 million in the Jan. 10 Lotto Max draw.
He said winning that much money is “surreal” and he plans to be smart with the money.
“I feel like I have to be responsible with this money. And I plan to be very responsible with it.”
And in October 2021, Matthew Poppel took home a $55-million Lotto Max prize.
The largest lottery win in Saskatchewan history was in August 2016 when a Neville resident won the $60-million Lotto Max prize.
Comments