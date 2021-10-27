Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan lottery winner nets 2nd-largest windfall in province’s history

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 8:02 pm
Matthew Poppel won $55 million with a lottery ticket purchased in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Matthew Poppel won $55 million with a lottery ticket purchased in Saskatoon. Sask Lotteries / Supplied

Sask Lotteries says a $55 million lottery ticket has been claimed.

Matthew Poppel purchased three tickets at Pinnacle Gas & Food – Faithfull, located at 209A – 2750 Faithfull Ave. in Saskatoon and checked them following a Lotto Max draw last week.

“The first one didn’t win anything, the second one won a free play and the last one said 55 followed by a bunch of zeroes,” he said in a press release on Wednesday.

“I did not think for a second that I had actually won $55 million.”

“I did not expect that to be something that happened to me.”

Story continues below advertisement

Poppel said he knows his family will be set up financially but added he’s going to take some time deciding what to do with his winnings.

“I was thinking — and joking — that I should buy a luxury vehicle just because I can,” he laughed.

“But now I think it’s a good idea. I can buy it, so why not?”

The winning ticket exactly matched the seven main draw numbers on the Oct. 19 draw: 12, 26, 28, 32, 41, 43 and 50.

Sask Lotteries said this is the second-largest jackpot won in the province’s history after a $60-million Lotto Max prize going to a Neville resident in August 2016.

This is Saskatchewan’s third win at or over $1 million so far this year.

Saskatchewan News Saskatoon News Lotto Max Lottery Ticket winning ticket Million Sask Lotteries 55 Million

