Canada

Saskatoon man claims $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 12:05 pm
Dustin Keifer sat through the longest meeting of his life after checking his ticket and finding out he was the $50 million Lotto Max winner. View image in full screen
Dustin Keifer sat through the longest meeting of his life after checking his ticket and finding out he was the $50 million Lotto Max winner. Saskatchewan Lotteries / Supplied

Saskatchewan’s latest lottery millionaire has claimed his prize.

Dustin Keifer said he was heading to a meeting on Jan. 10 when he saw a ticket bought in Saskatoon had matched all seven numbers on the Jan. 7 Lotto Max draw.

Keifer sat through the longest meeting of his life after checking his ticket and finding out he was the $50-million winner.

“I’m going to be honest. I didn’t hear anything that was said in that meeting. Not one thing,” he said on claiming the prize the same day.

He called his wife after the meeting to tell her the news.

“We were both completely shocked,” he said. “We still are — I still cannot believe it!”

Kiefer said winning $50 million is “surreal” and he plans to be smart with the money.

Trending Stories

“I feel like I have to be responsible with this money. And I plan to be very responsible with it.”

One thing Keifer said they want to do is travel.

“We were supposed to go to Italy a couple of years ago, but then COVID hit. It’ll be nice to get there one day.”

An espresso machine is also on the list.

“When I told my dad about it, I said, ‘I’m going to buy an espresso maker,’” Kiefer said. “It just popped to mind.”

Kiefer’s win is one of several recent big lottery wins in Saskatoon.

In October 2021, Matthew Poppel took home a $55-million Lotto Max prize.

Just over a month later, two other Saskatoon residents claimed a $2-million Western 649 prize and a $1-million Lotto 6-49 prize, respectively.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon lottery winning streak might appear rare, but ‘rare events happen’: probability expert' Saskatoon lottery winning streak might appear rare, but ‘rare events happen’: probability expert
Saskatoon lottery winning streak might appear rare, but ‘rare events happen’: probability expert – Nov 12, 2021
