Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

LDSB student celebrates Black History Month through art piece

By Megan King Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 5:51 pm
Click to play video: 'LDSB student celebrates Black History Month through art piece' LDSB student celebrates Black History Month through art piece
WATCH: A LDSB high school student is celebrating Black History Month through an art piece that she has created and displayed in the front foyer of her school.

A wall of Black history and celebration is what greets those entering Loyalist Collegiate and Vocational Institute (LCVI) this month.

Weeks of work and planning went into an art piece made by Grade 12 student Tanesha Duncan-Zulu, all in honour of Black History Month.

Read more: Black, Indigenous inmates more likely involved in ‘use of force’ incidents: report

“I really wanted Black individuals to feel represented in Limestone,” Duncan-Zulu says. “And also just to plant a seed so that other people can kind of like follow what I’m doing next year and the years after that.”

The LCVI student is also the Limestone District School Board’s (LDSB) urban student trustee.

She brought the idea for a wall’s worth of Black history and a collage-style art piece to her school’s administration.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a beautiful, powerful piece which celebrates Black excellence, Black culture, Black bodies and it’s just wonderful,” says LCVI Principal Margaret Connelly.

Trending Stories

“We are so thankful to Tanesha for her leadership with this, it’s just an amazing, amazing piece that we can showcase in our front foyer for all of our students to see.”

Duncan-Zulu says the feedback she’s received from her work has been just what she was hoping for.

“I’ve gotten nothing but positive vibes from everybody. I’ve got teachers coming up and saying ‘oh my god, it looks so good.'”

According to the LDSB 2020 student census, roughly four per cent of Limestone students identify as Black, compared to 86 per cent who identify as white.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kingston’s population grew 7% since last census

“Especially living in a predominantly white area, it’s very hard to struggle with your identity,” says Duncan-Zulu.

“And when you see, you know, schools and admin taking care of our students and being like, ‘Hey we see you,’ especially with the natural hair (art) piece…I really want to make sure that they feel comfortable in their own skin and feel celebrated in their own skin.”

Duncan-Zulu hopes that seeing her art piece on display will encourage other LDSB schools to follow suit and more actively participate in Black History Month.

For now, her tribute will remain at LCVI as a reminder that representation matters.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Education tagArt tagdiversity tagBlack History Month tagLimestone District School Board tagRepresentation tagLdsb tagLCVI tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers