SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canada’s Max Parrot wins bronze in snowboard big air at Beijing Olympics

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 1:11 am
Canada's Max Parrot takes his first run during the men's snowboarding big air final at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
Canada's Max Parrot takes his first run during the men's snowboarding big air final at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson.

Canada’s Max Parrot won the bronze medal in the men’s big air snowboard final at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday, his second medal of the 2022 Games.

Parrot won the gold in the slopestyle event last week. So far, it is Canada’s only gold of these Games.

Read more: Snowboarder Max Parrot wins Canada’s first gold at Beijing Winter Olympics

The 27-year-old Quebec native fell in his first of three runs, but recovered on his second jump with a score of 94 — the second highest for that run.

He then scored a respectable 76.25 in his third and final run, with his top two scores combining to claim second place. He then fell to the bronze position after Norway’s Mons Roisland finished with a better third run to take silver.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

China’s Su Yiming took gold after completing two spectacular runs with a combined score of 182.5. With his win secure, he did a simple flip and spin for his third run as a victory lap for the hometown crowd.

Fellow Canadians Mark McMorris and Darcy Sharpe finished 10th and 12, respectively.

Canada has now won six medals in snowboarding — one gold, one silver and four bronze — the most of any sport so far.

Click to play video: 'Quebec snowboarder Max Parrot wins 1st Olympic gold after cancer battle' Quebec snowboarder Max Parrot wins 1st Olympic gold after cancer battle
Quebec snowboarder Max Parrot wins 1st Olympic gold after cancer battle – Feb 7, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Olympics tagTeam Canada tagSnowboarding tagBeijing Olympics tag2022 Olympics tagCanada Olympics tagOlympics 2022 tagolympics news tagOlympic snowboarding tagolympic medals canada tagcanada olympics medal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers