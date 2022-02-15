Canada’s Max Parrot wins bronze in snowboard big air at Beijing Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Max Parrot won the bronze medal in the men’s big air snowboard final at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday, his second medal of the 2022 Games.

Parrot won the gold in the slopestyle event last week. So far, it is Canada’s only gold of these Games.

The 27-year-old Quebec native fell in his first of three runs, but recovered on his second jump with a score of 94 — the second highest for that run.

He then scored a respectable 76.25 in his third and final run, with his top two scores combining to claim second place. He then fell to the bronze position after Norway’s Mons Roisland finished with a better third run to take silver.

China’s Su Yiming took gold after completing two spectacular runs with a combined score of 182.5. With his win secure, he did a simple flip and spin for his third run as a victory lap for the hometown crowd.

Fellow Canadians Mark McMorris and Darcy Sharpe finished 10th and 12, respectively.

Canada has now won six medals in snowboarding — one gold, one silver and four bronze — the most of any sport so far.

