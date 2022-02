Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been seriously injured in a shooting in Scarborough, police say.

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, Toronto Police said officers received a report of a shooting on the Leyton Avenue and Prairie Drive area.

SHOOTING:

Leyton Ave + Prairie Dr

– reports of shooting

– police o/s

– have located 3 victims

– serious but not life threatening

– no suspect info at this time#GO288348

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 13, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Paramedics told Global News that three adult patients were transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they did not immediately have any suspect information.