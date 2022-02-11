Menu

Health

City of Regina to remove proof of vaccination and negative testing

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 6:21 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Private businesses face own policy decision when mandates lift' COVID-19: Private businesses face own policy decision when mandates lift
WATCH: The days are numbered for Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 restrictions, leaving businesses with little time to make some tough decisions.

To end the week, the City of Regina Council announced changes Friday to COVID-19 requirements at all of its facilities starting Feb. 14.

The move comes after the Saskatchewan government announced plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions effective early next week.

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan Health Authority lifting proof of vaccination for visitors, employees

“City Council approved several changes to City of Regina COVID-19 policies to align with recently announced changes to provincial public health orders,” according to a City of Regina release. “Effective February 14, proof of vaccination and negative testing requirements at all City of Regina facilities will be removed.”

Beginning March 1, the City stated that members of the public will not be required to wear masks in City facilities or on Regina Transit. However, mask-wearing will continue to be encouraged after March 1 and the City will continue making masks available at City facilities and on buses.

Read more: COVID-19: Masks will not be required in Saskatchewan schools after current mandate expires

City Council will resume in-person Council and Committee meetings on March 1 as well, marking the first time since early 2020 that the Henry Baker Hall will be open to the public and in-person delegations.

“The health, safety and well-being of employees and residents continues to be a priority for the City of Regina,” according to the statement. “The City will remain in contact with public health officials and will continually monitor the status of COVID-19 in our community.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Private businesses face own policy decision when mandates lift' COVID-19: Private businesses face own policy decision when mandates lift
COVID-19: Private businesses face own policy decision when mandates lift
COVID-19, Saskatchewan News, Regina News, City Council, COVID-19 Restrictions, Saskatchewan Government, City of Regina, Lifting Restrictions

