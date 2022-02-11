City of Regina to remove proof of vaccination and negative testing

Send this page to someone via email

To end the week, the City of Regina Council announced changes Friday to COVID-19 requirements at all of its facilities starting Feb. 14.

The move comes after the Saskatchewan government announced plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions effective early next week.

“City Council approved several changes to City of Regina COVID-19 policies to align with recently announced changes to provincial public health orders,” according to a City of Regina release. “Effective February 14, proof of vaccination and negative testing requirements at all City of Regina facilities will be removed.”

Beginning March 1, the City stated that members of the public will not be required to wear masks in City facilities or on Regina Transit. However, mask-wearing will continue to be encouraged after March 1 and the City will continue making masks available at City facilities and on buses.

City Council will resume in-person Council and Committee meetings on March 1 as well, marking the first time since early 2020 that the Henry Baker Hall will be open to the public and in-person delegations.

“The health, safety and well-being of employees and residents continues to be a priority for the City of Regina,” according to the statement. “The City will remain in contact with public health officials and will continually monitor the status of COVID-19 in our community.”

