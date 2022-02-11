SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan Health Authority lifting proof of vaccination for visitors, employees

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 5:01 pm
WATCH: The days are numbered for Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 restrictions, leaving businesses with little time to make some tough decisions.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is lifting its COVID-19 proof of vaccination or negative test requirement for employees and visitors at all facilities.

The requirement will be dropped on Monday, in line with the province removing its proof of vaccine policy at a number of establishments and event venues.

Read more: Saskatchewan moves to end COVID-19 public health orders

The proof of full COVID-19 vaccination policy directive for SHA members will be discontinued.

Effective Monday, the SHA will also stop payroll deductions through its monitored testing program.

The SHA continues to encourage both vaccinated and unvaccinated staff to use rapid tests twice per week.

Saskatchewan to lift proof of vaccination, negative test requirements for businesses on Valentine’s Day

SHA spokesperson Doug Dahl said the information was shared with staff Friday afternoon.

According to a separate news release sent Friday afternoon, the public will no longer need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter an SHA facility, long-term care home or affiliate.

“This does not mean that the COVID-19 pandemic is over but indicates a necessary transition towards living with COVID. Transmission of COVID-19 and its variants will continue to pose a risk throughout the province. Residents are encouraged to make their own personal risk assessment when accessing SHA facilities,” the release read.

Read more: COVID-19: Private businesses face own policy decision when mandates lift

There will be no changes to the masking, screening and family presence directives in SHA facilities. Visitors entering facilities are expected to wear a medical grade face mask for the duration of their stay.

Visitors who do not wear a mask may be denied access to the facility.

