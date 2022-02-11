York police release photos of suspects in Hajtamiri assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police are looking for two men in connection with a Richmond Hill assault investigation involving Elnaz Hajtamiri, a woman who was abducted from a Wasaga Beach home last month. Police say they believe the two incidents are connected.

In a release issued Friday, York police said they are working closely with Ontario Provincial Police.

“We do believe that these two incidents are connected and working very closely with the OPP; essentially Elnaz was the victim in this particular case as well,” said Cst. Laura Nicolle.

A family spokesperson had previously told Global News that on Dec. 21, 2021, Hajtamiri was attacked by two men who dragged her out of her vehicle in the parking garage at her building. Police confirmed on Friday that during the attack, she was struck with a frying pan and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle that police say was stolen from the Toronto area.

“Our investigators have recovered that vehicle and they have executed a warrant on it and have gone through it and seized evidence that will hopefully be helpful moving forward,” Nicolle said.

In January, Hajtamiri was abducted from a Wasaga Beach home; Huronia West OPP said officers received a call on Jan. 12, just after 8:30 p.m., that Hajtamiri had been taken by three men from a home on Trailwood Place.

Officers said three men had attended the residence wearing “police issued gear,” and said they had a warrant for Hajtamiri’s arrest.

Police said the men overpowered the homeowner and abducted Hajtamiri.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a white Lexus RX SUV.

“It’s impossible to describe what family is going through. It’s shock, disbelief, anger, crying,” said a family member of Hajtamiri who did not want to be identified out of concern for his safety.

SUSPECTS SOUGHT FOLLOWING ASSAULT IN RICHMOND HILL- 2 suspects sought after a woman was attacked in a parking garage on King William Cres on Dec 20. This incident is connected to the abduction of Elnaz HAJTAMIRI. Please call if you can ID the suspectshttps://t.co/uEpKsezb3z pic.twitter.com/HATOtbqnzJ — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 11, 2022

“What is it that a person disappears and we don’t know anything. Is she alive? Is she in the country? Is she out of the country?”

Devin Bains, the lawyer representing the family of Hajtamiri said he was retained by the family to help understand the police investigation.

He said Hajtamiri was previously in a relationship with 34-year-old Mohamad Lilo.

OPP said Lilo was charged with Criminal Harassment on Jan. 21, 2022, in Wasaga Beach but did not identify the victim connected to the charge.

Bains told Global News Hajtamiri is the alleged victim in the criminal harassment case involving Lilo, but said it was unclear if there is any connection to her abduction.

“Elnaz appears to be no closer to being found than she was before. It’s a month in. It’s very disappointing,” he said.

Global News has attempted to reach Lilo for comment; Philippe Grenier, the lawyer representing Lilo said Lio has no comment on the criminal harassment investigation.

The family of Hajtamiri said they are looking for her safe return home.

“Why do people want to hurt her in this way? I think that is the most frustrating that we are enduring right now,” the family member said.

“I’m speaking to the people who are holding her, please bring her home. No questions asked.”

— with files from Global News’ Hanna Jackson

