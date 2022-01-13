Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

37-year-old woman abducted after home invasion in Wasaga Beach, OPP say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2022 6:07 am
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

WASAGA, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say a woman has been abducted following a home invasion in Wasaga Beach.

Police say officers were called to a home on Trailwood Place at around 8:30 last evening.

When they arrived, police were told a 37-year-old woman had been taken by three men.

Read more: Trenton man charged after police say officer was assaulted during arrest

The victim has been identified as Elnaz Hajtamiri, who also goes by the surname Tamiri, and is described as five feet three inches tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length black hair.

Trending Stories

Police say the three men left the scene with Hajtamiri in a white SUV.

The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous, and police are concerned for Hajtamiri’s safety.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagAbduction tagWasaga Beach tagWasaga Beach Ontario tagElnaz Hajtamiri tagTrailwood Place tagTrailwood Place Wasaga tagWasaga Beach abduction tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers