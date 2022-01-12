Trenton man charged after police say officer was assaulted during arrest

Quinte West OPP have charged a man with resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, and uttering threats after an incident on Jan. 10.
Police say they made their way to an address on Ferry Street for a disturbance between two residents.
They say the incident was resolved by the time they arrived, but once they were at the scene, police realized one of the individuals had a warrant for his arrest.
Trending Stories
Police say the person did not comply with officers and resisted arrest, but was eventually subdued and arrested.
String of crashes on Hwy. 401 east of Cobourg between Grafton and Colborne
27-year-old Brandon Clarke are arrested and appeared in bail court on Jan. 11.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments