Trenton man charged after police say officer was assaulted during arrest

Quinte West OPP have charged a man with resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, and uttering threats after an incident on Jan. 10.

Police say they made their way to an address on Ferry Street for a disturbance between two residents.

They say the incident was resolved by the time they arrived, but once they were at the scene, police realized one of the individuals had a warrant for his arrest.

Police say the person did not comply with officers and resisted arrest, but was eventually subdued and arrested.

27-year-old Brandon Clarke are arrested and appeared in bail court on Jan. 11.

