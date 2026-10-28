Canada not near trade deal with U.S. before midterms, Carney says

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


4 comments

  1. joan
    October 28, 2026 at 11:53 am

    Amber M., Spoken like a true MAGA person. Everything you say is untrue.

  2. Amber Malcolm.
    October 28, 2026 at 11:45 am

    Carney will end up signing anything really soon. His gamble with Europe is falling apart daily. UK doesn’t want anything to do with his banking scheme. EU countries are standing up and saying NO to Carney’s scheme of becoming an associate member. (Whatever that means) What is Carney talking about Canada’s struggling auto sector? Carney allowed Chinese vehicles in Canada to compete with our auto sector.

  3. Try This
    October 28, 2026 at 11:31 am

    The tariffs on Canadian Steel and autos are not the only tariffs that Trump needs to remove before any deal. It is 100% up to him. Canada has nothing to do with it, or needs to do anything before they are removed.
    Trump is between a rock and a hard place. He needs another TACO tuesday before the mid-terms. He also needed to remove the blockade and US sanctions against Iran so the strait opens.
    He has run out of time…

  4. John
    October 28, 2026 at 11:28 am

    Con Man Carney is waiting for the mid terms in hope Congress and the Senate return to Democrat control. Problem is tariffs are at the Presidents discretion.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada not near trade deal with U.S. before midterms, Carney says

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 28, 2026 11:11 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada not near trade deal with U.S. before midterms, Carney said'
Canada not near trade deal with U.S. before midterms, Carney said
WATCH: Canada not near trade deal with U.S. before midterms, Carney said
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the government is “not at that position right now” in terms of reaching a trade deal with the U.S. before the midterm elections next week.

Asked by reporters Wednesday why he was willing to entertain a deal before the midterms — and whether Canada was being set up to be the “fall guys” by the U.S. administration if it loses — Carney said they’re after the right deal.

“We’re prepared to have a good deal for Canadians, the right deal for Canadians,” Carney said ahead of a Liberal caucus meeting.

“We think there’s deals that are in the best interest of Canada, first and foremost, but also are in the interest of the United States. That’s always been the case. We’ve been consistent. If those deals present themselves, we will pursue them, but we’re not at that position right now.”

Story continues below advertisement

Carney’s comments come days after Global News reported the once-stalled talks between the two countries were “moving quickly” at the political level, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations said.

Talks broke down in August, when Canada walked away from negotiations. Carney said after the talks collapsed that the U.S. had made a last-minute push for language that would limit Canada’s ability to enter trade deals with other countries, water down French language requirements, and hurt the country’s struggling auto industry.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

U.S. President Donald Trump responded by putting his previously threatened 50 per cent tariffs on a number of Canadian products into effect, and Ottawa responded with dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs.

Click to play video: 'U.S. trade war: ‘Canada has been ripping us off for many, many years,’ Trump says'
U.S. trade war: ‘Canada has been ripping us off for many, many years,’ Trump says

The most recent discussions have remained at the political level, meaning Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc has been leading the Canadian side, the sources said. Formal negotiations between trade representatives have not taken place yet, according to Canada’s lead negotiator Janice Charette.

Story continues below advertisement

Sources told Global News that the Canadian side views this as a window to reach a deal with Trump’s administration ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, which polls show could lead to a party shift in at least one half of Congress.

But though talks appear to have restarted, sources still expressed skepticism a deal could get done before Nov. 3, when the midterms are held.

Global News granted the sources anonymity to speak openly about the politically sensitive negotiations.

Meanwhile Reuters, citing four Canadian and two U.S. sources, said the two countries are working on a deal to ease Trump’s tariffs on Canadian steel and autos ahead of those elections.

Whether a deal could be reached is also tentative as there have been deals made in the past by Trump that were only blown up days or weeks later.

The tariffs have also been a sticking point for the U.S. heading into the midterms, with some Republican candidates who previously applauded Trump’s duties against Canada doing an about-face. The Republican candidate in Michigan, Mike Rogers, released an ad early this month asking Trump to end the trade war with Canada which has impacted border states like his.

with files from Global News’ Mackenzie Gray and Alex Boutillier

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices