Crime

Wanted Kingston man evades police, OPP ROPE squad for more than 3 months

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 10:57 am
Paul MacDonald is wanted on charges stemming from an incident on Sept. 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Paul MacDonald is wanted on charges stemming from an incident on Sept. 15, 2021. Kingston Police

Kingston Police say a man wanted on charges stemming from an incident on Sept. 15 has been able to evade them for more than three months.

Paul MacDonald is wanted on domestic-related charges of assault, possession of a weapon, uttering threats and theft.

Read more: Extra policing during the fall in Queen’s University District cost Kingston nearly $1 million

Police say it’s not known if MacDonald is still in the Kingston area, but that he could be in the Lindsay, Trenton or Perth, Ont. areas.

Anyone with information on MacDonald or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Kingston Police Det. Const. Brian Hanwell at 613-549-4660 ext. 6337 or via email at bhanwell@kingstonpolice.ca.

Click to play video: 'Queen’s University opens the wallet to help Kingston cover unbudgeted cost of policing off campus parties.' Queen’s University opens the wallet to help Kingston cover unbudgeted cost of policing off campus parties.
Queen’s University opens the wallet to help Kingston cover unbudgeted cost of policing off campus parties – Oct 14, 2021
