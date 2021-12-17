Wanted Kingston man evades police, OPP ROPE squad for more than 3 months

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Police say a man wanted on charges stemming from an incident on Sept. 15 has been able to evade them for more than three months.

Paul MacDonald is wanted on domestic-related charges of assault, possession of a weapon, uttering threats and theft.

Police say it’s not known if MacDonald is still in the Kingston area, but that he could be in the Lindsay, Trenton or Perth, Ont. areas.

Anyone with information on MacDonald or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Kingston Police Det. Const. Brian Hanwell at 613-549-4660 ext. 6337 or via email at bhanwell@kingstonpolice.ca.

