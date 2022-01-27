Woman abducted in Wasaga Beach attacked in Richmond Hill weeks before: family spokesperson

Send this page to someone via email

The woman who was abducted by three men from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., earlier this month was brutally attacked by two men at her home in Richmond Hill weeks prior to her disappearance, a family spokesperson says.

The spokesperson, who Global News has agreed not to identify over safety concerns, told Global News that weeks before being abducted, 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri was attacked at her home on King William Crescent.

The spokesperson said on Dec. 21, 2021, Hajtamiri was attacked by two men who dragged her out of her vehicle in the parking garage at her building.

They said she was also hit on the head with a frying pan.

“They violently beat her over the head after dragging her out of her car that resulted in 35 to 40 stitches across her head,” the spokesperson said.

After the attack, the spokesperson said Hajtamiri left her apartment and returned her car to the company where she leased it.

The spokesperson said the company found two tracking devices located underneath the car. They have since been turned in to police.

Hajtamiri was told to find a safe place to live while police investigated. That’s when she went to Wasaga Beach to stay with relatives.

Huronia West OPP said officers received a call on Jan. 12, just after 8:30 p.m., that Hajtamiri had been abducted by three men from a home on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach.

Officers said three men had attended the residence wearing “police issued gear,” and said they had a warrant for Hajtamiri’s arrest.

Police said they overpowered the homeowner and abducted Hajtamiri.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a white Lexus RX SUV.

Officers have been searching for Hajtamiri ever since. She is described as five feet three inches tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length black hair.

Police are searching for 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri who was abducted from a home in Wasaga Beach earlier this month.

The spokesperson said the family does not know whether the initial attack and the abduction were connected.

“We don’t know. We do know that from the little information we have, the identity of the men was different,” they said. “It was not the same men that had attacked her versus abducting her — but that’s really all the information that we have.”

The spokesperson said Hajtamiri’s family are “devastated” and “terrified for her.”

“This is such a bizarre and shocking experience for all of us — for her,” the spokesperson said. “I think that we are concerned for her safety – it’s been 15 days now.”

They said Hajtamiri’s parents are “beside themselves with grief.”

“All of us have been working around the clock, and it almost feels like our lives have stopped in this period of time while we’re searching for her,” the spokesperson said. “It’s just of utmost priority in our lives to get her home.”

Asked whether Hajtamiri could in any way be involved in organized crime, the spokesperson said the family does “not believe that to be the case.”

“Elnaz was a kind, warm, peaceful person, there’s no evidence for us to believe that she would even know or affiliate herself with anybody that would be involved in criminal activity,” they said. “And we can say for certain that she certainly was not.”

According to the spokesperson, Hajtamiri was born and raised in Iran. She moved to Canada in 2018.

The spokesperson said the family believes Hajtamiri is still alive.

For now, they said the family will be doing “everything they can to bring her home.”

The spokesperson urged anyone with information to contact police.

“Look at her photos, look at her face. See if you recognize her,” they said. “If you have any leads or tips on suspicious activity on seeing anything on the scene. If you’ve got camera footage at home that might have captured even a glimpse of this activity. Please, please share that with police; call the tip line, call OPP, share whatever information you have.”

Last week, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) set up a designated tip line at 1-833-728-3415.

In a statement emailed to Global News on Thursday, the OPP said they had no updates in regards to the abduction case.

Global News reached out to York Regional Police for comment, but did not immediately hear back.