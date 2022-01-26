2 men arrested after allegedly impersonating officers: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two men have been arrested and charged after allegedly impersonating officers.

In a press release issued Wednesday, police said on Dec. 27, 2021, two men were seen wearing tactical clothing with “federal agent” logos.

Officers allege the two men conducted vehicle stops on “various people” using emergency lighting on their vehicle in the area of Kingston and Brimley roads.

Police said two men have been arrested.

According to police, 29-year-old Dylan Sherief from Markham has been charged with four counts of impersonating a peace officer, four counts of forcible confinement and four counts of fraud.

Officers said 22-year-old Donivan Comeau from Toronto was also arrested and has been charged with four counts of impersonating a peace officer, four counts of forcible confinement, four counts of fraud and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Police said both men appeared in court on Tuesday and Wednesday.

