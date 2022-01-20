Toronto police seek 2 men wanted for allegedly impersonating officers

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance locating two men wanted for allegedly impersonating officers.
In a news release, issued Thursday, Toronto police said on Dec. 27, two men wearing tactical clothing with “Federal Agent” logos conducted several vehicle stops in the Kingston and Brimley roads area.
Officers said the men were using emergency lighting on their vehicle.
According to police, the men asked individuals they stopped for identification, and said they were “conducting investigations.”
Police are now searching for 29-year-old Dylan Sherief of Markham and Donivan Comeau, 22, of Toronto.
Both men are wanted for four counts of impersonating peace officers, four counts of forcible confinement and four counts of fraud.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
