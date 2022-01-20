Menu

Crime

Toronto police seek 2 men wanted for allegedly impersonating officers

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 7:30 pm
A Toronto Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance locating two men wanted for allegedly impersonating officers.

In a news release, issued Thursday, Toronto police said on Dec. 27, two men wearing tactical clothing with “Federal Agent” logos conducted several vehicle stops in the Kingston and Brimley roads area.

Read more: Woman who allegedly posed as fake nurse in Vancouver, Ottawa to plead guilty

Officers said the men were using emergency lighting on their vehicle.

According to police, the men asked individuals they stopped for identification, and said they were “conducting investigations.”

Police are now searching for 29-year-old Dylan Sherief of Markham and Donivan Comeau, 22, of Toronto.

Toronto Police are searching for Dylan Sherief, 29. View image in full screen
Toronto Police are searching for Dylan Sherief, 29.
Toronto Police are searching for 22-year-old Donivan Comeau. View image in full screen
Toronto Police are searching for 22-year-old Donivan Comeau. Toronto Police / Provided

Both men are wanted for four counts of impersonating peace officers, four counts of forcible confinement and four counts of fraud.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Edmonton man charged with impersonating a police officer – Jun 18, 2021
