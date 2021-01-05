Suspects claimed to be police during home invasion-style robbery: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say a man is in custody but a woman is still wanted in connection with a home invasion-style robbery on Sunday night that left a victim with serious injuries.

Police also say the suspects in the case falsely identified themselves as police officers before forcing their way into an apartment on King Street near Richmond Street.

According to police, a 39-year-old man was home sleeping at around 11 p.m. Sunday when he was awoken by a knock at the door.

When he didn’t answer, police say the suspects said that they were police officers and “forced their way into the residence armed with a hatchet and a pipe.”

Police say the suspects stole personal property belonging to the victim, who was assaulted and left with serious injuries before he managed to escape.

Police also say the suspects are both acquaintances of the victim.

At around 11:20 p.m., police were contacted and a 24-year-old man was arrested but 25-year-old Josafina Maloney is still wanted by police.

Both are charged with robbery with violence, aggravated assault, break and enter and commit robbery, and impersonating a peace officer.

Anyone with information about the incident or with information about Maloney’s location is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).