OPP investigates report of police officer impersonation in Tay Township

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they’re investigating after a person reportedly impersonated a police officer in Tay Township, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a woman was travelling west on Highway 12 from Highway 400 at about 2:10 p.m., when a black cargo van that had been following her for 15 minutes activated a flashing red and blue light bar.

Officers say the person then attempted to stop the woman by aggressively driving up close and nearly colliding with her.

Out of concern, OPP say the woman contacted police, and the suspect vehicle turned south on Newtown Road in Tay Township.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black, older model van with side-sliding doors, no back windows and no front licence plate — just a plate holder. Police say the front windshield is cracked from the driver’s side to the middle of the windshield and that there’s a red and blue light bar in the lower front windshield.

The lone driver is described as a man with a mostly covered face.

Any driver who sees a suspicious vehicle that looks similar to a police vehicle attempting to stop them is asked to dial 911 when they can safely do so to verify that it’s a police vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.