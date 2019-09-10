Man robbed after stopping for vehicle with flashing emergency lights: OPP

A man who says he was robbed after he stopped on a roadside north of Kingston for what he believed to be a police vehicle has detailed the ordeal online.

OPP say on Aug. 30, around 10:30 p.m., a man driving on Ardoch Road near Browns Lane in North Frontenac Township was robbed after he pulled over for a vehicle with flashing emergency lights.

In a Facebook post, John Mepham, who claims to be the victim of that robbery, says he was driving on Ardoch Road at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 — the same time detailed by the OPP in a news release about the incident — to get cellphone service to send an email when he noticed someone following him.

“I had a large, dark SUV fly up behind me, he followed me for about 1 kilometre before he put on emergency lights.”

“He has blue/red/white lights flashing from his windshield and grille. It looked exactly like a police vehicle,” Mepham wrote in the post.

Mepham said that when he pulled over, the vehicle behind him was emitting a bright white light that blinded his mirrors.

“I heard a tapping on my back window, he told me to shut off my vehicle and put down my driver’s side window (which I did). Next he said, while standing at my rear drivers side door, ‘I have a gun pointed at you, look at your lap, if you do anything stupid I will shoot you,'” Mepham wrote. OPP also noted that the suspect threatened the victim with a weapon, but did not say it was a firearm.

The Facebook post said the thief also demanded Mepham hand over a black bag full of fishing supplies and a workbook.

“As he was walking back to his car, I could hear what I’m assuming was a women laughing hysterically,” the Facebook post read.

The alleged victim says he found his wallet about five kilometres away with his debit and credit cards taken out.

“My wallet was sticky and smelled of skunk, so hopefully that guy got a bit of instant karma and got sprayed,” Mepham wrote.

Police say there is currently no description of the suspect and the victim did not actually see a weapon.

Nevertheless, OPP say they are taking the incident “very seriously” and are warning people to be wary if they are stopped by someone suspicious.

“If you have concerns that it may not be a legitimate police vehicle, call 911 immediately. A call taker will confirm that an officer is attempting to stop you and/or will provide you with instructions to follow if otherwise.”

North Frontenac OPP are asking anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous and be made eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

OPP have not answered a request for further information and did not release the name of the victim.

Mepham has not responded to several requests for comment.