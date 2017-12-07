Toronto man charged with impersonating York Region police officer

A Toronto man is facing charges in an ongoing York Region investigation after allegedly impersonating a police officer.

York Regional Police said their investigation began on Nov. 18 after receiving reports that a man, posing as one of their own officers, was asking people that he had befriended on social media for money.

Police said the suspect allegedly posted a number of photos online of police equipment, paraphernalia and of himself dressed in a police uniform.

A 32-year-old man from Toronto was identified by investigators as the suspect.

This man is not a York Regional Police officer. He has been posing as one on social media and asking people for money. If you have had contact with him, please call to report 866-876-5423 x7541

On Wednesday, Di Yu, also known as Jason, was arrested at his residence in Scarborough and a number of items were allegedly seized by police as a result of a search warrant. Yu was charged with two counts of “personating a police officer.”

York police have released a photo of Yu that was reportedly sent to people on social media and are asking for anyone who may have had contact with him to speak with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.