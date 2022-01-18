Menu

Crime

OPP launch designated tip line in Wasaga Beach abduction case

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 2:46 pm
Click to play video: 'OPP search for woman abducted from her home in Wasaga Beach' OPP search for woman abducted from her home in Wasaga Beach
WATCH: OPP search for woman abducted from her home in Wasaga Beach

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing to search for a 37-year-old woman who was abducted from her home in Wasaga Beach last week, and have established a designated tip line to aid in the investigation.

Huronia West OPP said officers received a call on Jan 12, just after 8:30 p.m., about a woman having been abducted from her home on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach.

Read more: 37-year-old woman abducted after home invasion in Wasaga Beach, OPP say

Speaking at a press conference at the OPP Central Region headquarters on Tuesday, Det. Insp. Matt Watson, the case manager with the criminal investigation bureau, said three men had attended the residence wearing “police issued gear.”

A press release issued by the OPP on Tuesday specifies though, that the men were not wearing “actual police uniforms.”

Officers said the men identified themselves as police and claimed that they had a warrant for the victim’s arrest.

Watson said the homeowner became suspicious but was overpowered and the victim was abducted.

Trending Stories

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri. She is five feet three inches tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length black hair.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a white Lexus RX SUV.

Police said the suspects fled in a white SUV, believed to be a Lexus RX (OPP/Provided) View image in full screen
Police said the suspects fled in a white SUV, believed to be a Lexus RX (OPP/Provided).

Read more: Niagara father who fled Ontario with daughters arrested in Saint-Pierre et Miquelon

“The family are very concerned for her safety and well-being,” Watson said. “The OPP is deploying all available resources to help locate Elnaz. We want to bring her home.”

In the press release, the OPP said the suspects are believed to be “armed and dangerous.”

“Do not approach if located,” the release reads.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers, or the designated tip line at 1-833-728-3415.

