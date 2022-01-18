OPP launch designated tip line in Wasaga Beach abduction case

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing to search for a 37-year-old woman who was abducted from her home in Wasaga Beach last week, and have established a designated tip line to aid in the investigation.

Huronia West OPP said officers received a call on Jan 12, just after 8:30 p.m., about a woman having been abducted from her home on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach.

Speaking at a press conference at the OPP Central Region headquarters on Tuesday, Det. Insp. Matt Watson, the case manager with the criminal investigation bureau, said three men had attended the residence wearing “police issued gear.”

A press release issued by the OPP on Tuesday specifies though, that the men were not wearing “actual police uniforms.”

Officers said the men identified themselves as police and claimed that they had a warrant for the victim’s arrest.

Watson said the homeowner became suspicious but was overpowered and the victim was abducted.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri. She is five feet three inches tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length black hair.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a white Lexus RX SUV.

View image in full screen Police said the suspects fled in a white SUV, believed to be a Lexus RX (OPP/Provided).

“The family are very concerned for her safety and well-being,” Watson said. “The OPP is deploying all available resources to help locate Elnaz. We want to bring her home.”

In the press release, the OPP said the suspects are believed to be “armed and dangerous.”

“Do not approach if located,” the release reads.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers, or the designated tip line at 1-833-728-3415.