Crime

Niagara father who fled Ontario with daughters arrested in Saint-Pierre et Miquelon

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 6:05 pm
Niagara police say they are investigating a fatal apartment fire on Front Street North in Thorold, Ont., on June 29, 2020. View image in full screen
Niagara police say they are investigating a fatal apartment fire on Front Street North in Thorold, Ont., on June 29, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Niagara man who fled Ontario with his two daughters amid an alleged custody dispute has been arrested on the Islands of Saint-Pierre et Miquelon.

Police say the two girls from the St. Catharines area are now safely in the hands of authorities.

The accused, Clayton Misener, was picked up via a joint investigation by Halifax police, the RCMP and police from the islands.

He is expected to be transferred to Niagara Regional Police at a later date.

Read more: Canada-wide warrant issued for St. Catharines father who may have left Ontario with daughters

Misener, 46, disappeared with daughters Paige and Alexandra on Aug. 20 and is suspected to have taken the girls to the Nova Scotia area.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for the Niagara man in contravention of a custody order.

He faces a pair of charges, disobeying an order of the court and abduction in contravention of a custody order.

Saint-Pierre et Miquelon is an overseas collectivity of France near the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Its residents are French citizens.

Click to play video: '1 dead, 2 in hospital after home invasion in Hamilton' 1 dead, 2 in hospital after home invasion in Hamilton
1 dead, 2 in hospital after home invasion in Hamilton
