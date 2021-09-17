Niagara father who fled Ontario with daughters arrested in Saint-Pierre et Miquelon

Send this page to someone via email

A Niagara man who fled Ontario with his two daughters amid an alleged custody dispute has been arrested on the Islands of Saint-Pierre et Miquelon.

Police say the two girls from the St. Catharines area are now safely in the hands of authorities.

The accused, Clayton Misener, was picked up via a joint investigation by Halifax police, the RCMP and police from the islands.

He is expected to be transferred to Niagara Regional Police at a later date.

Misener, 46, disappeared with daughters Paige and Alexandra on Aug. 20 and is suspected to have taken the girls to the Nova Scotia area.

Story continues below advertisement

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for the Niagara man in contravention of a custody order.

Media Release – Male Wanted for a Canada Wide Warrant – Update 1 – Photos https://t.co/Qz577rdyzN pic.twitter.com/0hWGebiobr — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) September 8, 2021

He faces a pair of charges, disobeying an order of the court and abduction in contravention of a custody order.

Saint-Pierre et Miquelon is an overseas collectivity of France near the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Its residents are French citizens.

1:55 1 dead, 2 in hospital after home invasion in Hamilton 1 dead, 2 in hospital after home invasion in Hamilton