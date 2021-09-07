Canada-wide warrant issued for St. Catharines father who may have left Ontario with daughters

Send this page to someone via email

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Niagara man believed to have left Ontario with his two daughters in contravention of a custody order.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say the departure is tied to a mid-August custody dispute investigation in St. Catharines.

During that time, the 46-year-old father of Paige and Alexandra Misener is suspected to have taken the girls and could be in the Nova Scotia area.

Clayton Misener is wanted on a warrant for disobeying an order of the court and abduction in contravention of a custody order.

Police believe do not believe the girls are in danger.

Misener, who may have taken his daughters on Aug. 20, likely is driving a grey Toyota Corolla with Ontario plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service.

Male Wanted for a Canada Wide Warranthttps://t.co/RELJiqlAJG pic.twitter.com/hHnXRNWnd9 — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) September 5, 2021