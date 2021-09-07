Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued for St. Catharines father who may have left Ontario with daughters

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 8:46 am
Canada-wide warrant issued for St. Catharines father who may have left Ontario with daughters - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Niagara man believed to have left Ontario with his two daughters in contravention of a custody order.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say the departure is tied to a mid-August custody dispute investigation in St. Catharines.

During that time, the 46-year-old father of Paige and Alexandra Misener is suspected to have taken the girls and could be in the Nova Scotia area.

Read more: Amber Alert for 3-year-old Ontario girl cancelled after she was found safe, police say

Clayton Misener is wanted on a warrant for disobeying an order of the court and abduction in contravention of a custody order.

Trending Stories

Police believe do not believe the girls are in danger.

Story continues below advertisement

Misener, who may have taken his daughters on Aug. 20, likely is driving a grey Toyota Corolla with Ontario plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional Police tagNiagara tagSt. Catharines tagAbduction tagNiagara news tagNiagara police tagNRPS tagAlexandra Misener tagClayton Misener tagPaige Misener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers