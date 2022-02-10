COVID-19 rapid test kits available across London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in London, Ont., won’t have to travel too far to try to pick up a free COVID-19 rapid antigen test.

The Ontario government announced earlier this week that it would make the tests available at select grocery stores and pharmacies across the province, starting Feb. 9 and lasting for at least eight weeks.

There are 78 locations in London where the tests will be available, as of Feb. 9. A full list can be found on the government’s website.

Participating London retailers include several locations of larger pharmacy and grocery chains like Food Basics, Costco, Loblaws, Metro, Pharma Plus, Rexall, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys and Walmart as well as several smaller locations like Knight Hill Pharmacy, Medpoint Care Pharmacy, Oxbury Pharmacy, Wilkins Pharmacy and Yurek Pharmacy and Home Healthcare.

The province said the rapid tests will be available while supplies last, with one box of five tests per household.

“Participating retailers will receive additional supply each week and have the ability to determine how tests are distributed in order to best serve the community, including through appointment bookings, at checkout or through online orders,” the province continued.

For example, rapid tests through Walmart locations will only be available for pick-up in store after first ordering online while Shoppers Drug Mart says tests can be picked up at participating locations at the front cash, while supplies last.