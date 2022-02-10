SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
Bill Kelly Show
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM | 980 CFPL
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 rapid test kits available across London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 10, 2022 9:17 am
Click to play video: 'Rapid tests to be made available for free at Ontario grocery stores, pharmacies' Rapid tests to be made available for free at Ontario grocery stores, pharmacies
Whether you're heading to the pharmacy to pick up a prescription or doing your groceries, you'll now be able to pick up a kit of rapid antigen tests for free. It comes as COVID-19 cases across Ontario are on the decline and the province prepares to lift additional public health measures of the coming weeks. Brittany Rosen has more.

Residents in London, Ont., won’t have to travel too far to try to pick up a free COVID-19 rapid antigen test.

The Ontario government announced earlier this week that it would make the tests available at select grocery stores and pharmacies across the province, starting Feb. 9 and lasting for at least eight weeks.

There are 78 locations in London where the tests will be available, as of Feb. 9. A full list can be found on the government’s website.

Read more: Here’s where you can get a free COVID-19 rapid antigen test in Ontario

Participating London retailers include several locations of larger pharmacy and grocery chains like Food Basics, Costco, Loblaws, Metro, Pharma Plus, Rexall, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys and Walmart as well as several smaller locations like Knight Hill Pharmacy, Medpoint Care Pharmacy, Oxbury Pharmacy, Wilkins Pharmacy and Yurek Pharmacy and Home Healthcare.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The province said the rapid tests will be available while supplies last, with one box of five tests per household.

“Participating retailers will receive additional supply each week and have the ability to determine how tests are distributed in order to best serve the community, including through appointment bookings, at checkout or through online orders,” the province continued.

For example, rapid tests through Walmart locations will only be available for pick-up in store after first ordering online while Shoppers Drug Mart says tests can be picked up at participating locations at the front cash, while supplies last.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagrapid tests tagrapid antigen test tagcovid rapid test taglondon rapid tests tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers