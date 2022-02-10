Menu

Crime

Judge to deliver verdict for man accused of killing mom, 2 children in Ajax

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2022 6:23 am
WATCH ABOVE: Cory Fenn charged in deaths of mother and her two teen children. Kamil Karamali has more – Mar 15, 2018

OSHAWA, Ont. — A judge is set to deliver his verdict today in the case of a man accused of murdering a woman and two of her children east of Toronto.

Cory Fenn has pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of 39-year-old Krassimira Pejcinovski, her 13-year-old daughter, Venellia, and her 15-year-old son, Roy.

The prosecution says Fenn killed all three in a rage on March 14, 2018, in Ajax, Ont., after Krassimira Pejcinovski broke up with him.

The mother and her daughter were found stabbed to death, while the boy was strangled.

Case involving man accused of killing mom, 2 children in Ajax has verdict delayed

Fenn says he did not have the mental ability to commit the crimes, but did not call a defence.

A court-appointed lawyer says the man killed all three, but argued he did not have the requisite state of mind to commit murder due to his extensive use of cocaine, rendering him in a psychotic state at the time.

The 33-year-old Fenn is representing himself at the judge-alone trial after firing the lawyer.

The ruling was delayed for several weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak at the jail where Fenn is detained led to a two-week lockdown.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
