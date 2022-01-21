Menu

Comments

Crime

Judge to decide fate of man accused of killing mom, 2 children in Ajax

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2022 6:08 am
Click to play video: 'Relatives of Ajax homicide victims speak out' Relatives of Ajax homicide victims speak out
WATCH ABOVE: Relatives of Ajax homicide victims speak out – Mar 22, 2018

OSHAWA, Ont. — A judge is set to give his decision today in the case of a man accused of murdering a woman and two of her children east of Toronto.

Cory Fenn has pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, her 13-year-old daughter, Venellia, and her 15-year-old son, Roy.

The prosecution says Fenn killed the three in a rage on March 14, 2018, in Ajax, Ont., after Krassimira Pejcinovski broke up with him.

The mother and her daughter were found stabbed to death, while the boy was strangled.

Read more: Accused killer in Ajax says he didn’t have mental state to commit 3 murders

Fenn says he did not have the mental ability to commit the crimes, but did not call a defence.

A court-appointed lawyer that Fenn fired says the man killed all three, but argued he did not have the requisite state of mind to commit murder due to his extensive use of cocaine, rendering him in a psychotic state at the time.

The 33-year-old Fenn is representing himself at the judge-alone trial.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
