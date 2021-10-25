Menu

Comments

Crime

Defence set to make closing submissions in Ajax, Ont., triple murder case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2021 6:12 am
OSHAWA, Ont. — The defence is set to deliver closing submissions today in the case of a man accused of murdering a woman and her two children east of Toronto.

Cory Fenn has pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, her 13-year-old daughter, Venellia, and her 15-year-old son, Roy.

The prosecution has said Fenn killed the three in a rage on March 14, 2018, in Ajax, Ont., after Krassimira Pejcinovski broke up with him.

Read more: Man allegedly killed 3 family members in Ajax home after breakup, Crown says in closing submission

The mother and her daughter were found stabbed to death, while the boy was strangled.

Fenn, who is representing himself, will have help from his former lawyer in closing submissions.

The 33-year-old accused did not call a defence and repeatedly told court last week that he was a “sovereign king.”

Court heard Fenn told a detective after the deaths that he was in a state of cocaine psychosis and would never have hurt Pejcinovski otherwise.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
