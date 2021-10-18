Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man allegedly killed 3 family members in Ajax home after breakup, Crown says in closing submission

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2021 12:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Cory Fenn charged in deaths of mother and her two teen children' Cory Fenn charged in deaths of mother and her two teen children
WATCH ABOVE: Cory Fenn charged in deaths of mother and her two teen children. Kamil Karamali reports – Mar 15, 2018

OSHAWA, Ont. — The prosecution at a triple murder trial in Ontario says a 33-year-old man killed a woman and her two children in a rage after a breakup.

Crown attorney Mike Newell says in closing submissions that Cory Fenn knew exactly what he was doing when he killed all three on March 14, 2018, in Ajax, Ont.

Read more: Accused in Ajax triple homicide, Cory Fenn, back in court for preliminary hearing

Fenn has pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, her 13-year-old daughter, Venellia, and her 15-year-old son, Roy.

The mother and her daughter were found stabbed to death while the boy was strangled.

Read more: Ajax triple homicide victims died of sharp-force trauma, asphyxiation: police

Story continues below advertisement

Court heard that Fenn and Krassimira Pejcinovski had broken up hours earlier.

Fenn told a detective after the deaths that he was in a state of cocaine psychosis and would never have hurt Pejcinovski otherwise.

Fenn, who is representing himself, has not called a defence and repeatedly told court he was a “sovereign king.”

Click to play video: 'Cory Fenn, accused in Ajax triple homicide, has criminal history' Cory Fenn, accused in Ajax triple homicide, has criminal history
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ajax tagRoy Pejcinovski tagKrassimira Pejcinovski tagCory Fenn tagAjax triple homicide tagAjax ontario tagAjax Triple Murder tagVenellia Pejcinovski tagPejcinovski family tagKrassimira Pejcinovski murdered tagPejcinovski family killed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers