Ajax triple homicide victims died of sharp-force trauma, asphyxiation: police

Durham Regional Police have released the cause of death of a woman and her two teenage children killed in Ajax, Ont., last week.

Investigators said autopsy results show two of the victims died of sharp-force trauma and the third died of asphyxiation. Police did not reveal further details.

Corey Fenn, 29, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Roy Pejcinovski, 15, Venallia Pejcinovski, 13, and Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, after their bodies were located by police inside a residence east of Toronto on March 14.

Venallia was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition but later succumbed to her injuries.

The suspect, who police said had a relationship with the woman and fled the scene of the crime, was arrested at a home in Oshawa following a manhunt.

Police said Fenn suffered facial injuries when he was taken into custody. One officer was injured during the arrest. The accused appeared in court on March 15 with bruises on his face.

Authorities said the Special Investigations Unit, a provincial watchdog which investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault, did not meet the threshold for a probe.

Police said their investigation into the deaths is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Relatives of the deceased issued a statement on social media on Thursday expressing their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received.

Roy Pejcinovski was a star hockey player with the major bantam Don Mills Flyers. Minor hockey players paid tribute to their fallen teammate over the weekend in their first game since his death.

On Sunday, his team played the Toronto Marlboros in a friendly game where both sides wore jerseys with an “R” emblazoned on the front in tribute to the goalie.

The mood at the Toronto ice rink was sombre, with no cheers ringing out when either team scored a goal.

Relatives have since set up a family memorial fund to honour the memory of Venallia, Roy, and Krassimira.

The funeral for the victims is set for Saturday at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Toronto.

—With a file from The Canadian Press