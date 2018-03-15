Man arrested after mother, 2 teenage children killed east of Toronto to appear in court

A 29-year-old man arrested in connection with the deaths of a mother and her two teenage children in Ajax, Ont., east of Toronto is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police said they were called to a home on Hilling Drive, near Westney Road South and Lake Driveway West, at around 11 a.m. Wednesday by a woman who went to check on her female friend. When she went to the door, a man refused her entry before he left the area in a vehicle.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old boy dead. Later, police said the boy’s 39-year-old mother was also found dead in the home.

A 13-year-old girl was found with serious injuries. She was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition where she later died of her injuries.

Police said a third sibling who lives at the home was at a friend’s house when the incident happened and was unharmed.



Story continues below A 29-year-old Ajax man has been arrested in connection with the double homicide investigation in Ajax. He will appear in court tomorrow. https://t.co/xYRZfgBk14 — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) March 15, 2018

Investigators believe the male suspect was in a relationship with the woman found inside the home.

Police said a vehicle used by the man to flee the scene was later found abandoned near Brock Road and Highway 401.

The president of a Toronto minor hockey organization identified the 15-year-old in the incident as Roy Pejcinovski, a star goalie with the major bantam Don Mills Flyers.

Peter MacInnis said Pejcinovski’s death is a “tremendous loss” for the team, which is in the city finals to qualify to represent the Greater Toronto Area for the provincial championship.

“It’s tough for the players on the team, the parents, the staff – he was a great kid,” MacInnis said. “And his buddies on the team are 14 or 15, how do you deal with that?”

MacInnis said the teen was a top player, who had promising prospects in next year’s Ontario Hockey League draft.

The Don Mills Flyers are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Bantam goaltender Roy Pejcinovski. Roy was an outstanding goalie, teammate, and above all person. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Pejcinovski family at this time. An official release will be posted tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1jKzE3Nl3T — Don Mills Flyers (@DMFlyersAAA) March 15, 2018

The male suspect, who hasn’t been identified, is scheduled to appear in court to be formally charged on Thursday. Police said he is expected to face three counts of second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5418 or 5407, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Nick Westoll and The Canadian Press