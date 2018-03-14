Crime
March 14, 2018 12:37 pm

Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in Ajax

By Web Producer  Global News

Durham Regional Police cruiser.

File / Durham Regional Police
A A

Durham Regional Police have brought in the homicide unit following a “suspicious death” in Ajax.

Police said the incident happened at a home on Hilling Drive near Westney Road South and Lake Driveway West.

Police have not released the age or gender of the victim.

More to come.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ajax
Ajax suspicious death
Durham
Durham Regional Police Service
Hilling Drive
Homicide
Homicide Investigation
Suspicious Death

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News