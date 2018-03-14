Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in Ajax
Durham Regional Police have brought in the homicide unit following a “suspicious death” in Ajax.
Police said the incident happened at a home on Hilling Drive near Westney Road South and Lake Driveway West.
Police have not released the age or gender of the victim.
More to come.
