Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Junior hockey: Kelowna Rockets’ home game against Vancouver Giants postponed

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 8:39 pm

Looking to get back in the win column after a tough loss on Sunday, the Kelowna Rockets will now have to wait until Friday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Western Hockey League announced that Kelowna’s home game against the Vancouver Giants has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.

According to the WHL, the Giants are being impacted by the league’s COVID protocols, though there was no mention of how many players or staff had tested positive or were showing signs.

Click to play video: 'Beijing Olympics 2022: Canada makes women’s hockey quarterfinals after 4-2 victory against U.S.' Beijing Olympics 2022: Canada makes women’s hockey quarterfinals after 4-2 victory against U.S.
Beijing Olympics 2022: Canada makes women’s hockey quarterfinals after 4-2 victory against U.S.

The league says a make-up date will be announced at a later time, as will a date for the Jan. 7 game between the Rockets and Giants in Kelowna that was also postponed.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

During the weekend, Kelowna went 2-for-3 during a road trip into Washington state. After posting respective 4-1 and 6-1 wins over Spokane and Tri-City, the Rockets (24-11-1-3) fell 6-2 in Everett on Sunday to the Western Conference-leading Silvertips (33-7-2-2).

Read more: WHL announces 15 teams pausing activities due to COVID-19 protocols

Up next for the Rockets is a Friday night rematch with Everett, albeit at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

Following that, the Rockets will then host Tri-City (12-25-4-0) on Saturday night.

Click to play video: 'Rocket Report: Mark Liwiski still hoping for pro contract' Rocket Report: Mark Liwiski still hoping for pro contract
Rocket Report: Mark Liwiski still hoping for pro contract
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hockey tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagSports tagcentral okanagan tagWHL tagKelowna Rockets tagWestern Hockey League tagJunior Hockey tagVancouver Giants tagEverett Silvertips tagWHL COVID protocols tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers