Junior hockey: Kelowna Rockets’ home game against Vancouver Giants postponed

Looking to get back in the win column after a tough loss on Sunday, the Kelowna Rockets will now have to wait until Friday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Western Hockey League announced that Kelowna’s home game against the Vancouver Giants has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.

According to the WHL, the Giants are being impacted by the league’s COVID protocols, though there was no mention of how many players or staff had tested positive or were showing signs.

The league says a make-up date will be announced at a later time, as will a date for the Jan. 7 game between the Rockets and Giants in Kelowna that was also postponed.

During the weekend, Kelowna went 2-for-3 during a road trip into Washington state. After posting respective 4-1 and 6-1 wins over Spokane and Tri-City, the Rockets (24-11-1-3) fell 6-2 in Everett on Sunday to the Western Conference-leading Silvertips (33-7-2-2).

Up next for the Rockets is a Friday night rematch with Everett, albeit at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

Following that, the Rockets will then host Tri-City (12-25-4-0) on Saturday night.

