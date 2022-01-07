Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sentenced to life in prison

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

WHL announces 15 teams pausing activities due to COVID-19 protocols

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 7:30 pm

What should have been a busy weekend in the Western Hockey League is now quite light in content.

On Friday, the WHL announced that 15 of its 22 teams are pausing team activities due to COVID-19 protocols.

“At this time, 15 clubs have recently paused team activities as a result of multiple players and staff being added to the WHL COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID-19,” the WHL said in a statement.

Read more: Holloway practises with Edmonton Oilers; Yamamoto tests positive for COVID-19

Teams that have currently paused their activities are:

  • Calgary Hitmen
  • Edmonton Oil Kings
  • Everett Silvertips
  • Kamloops Blazers
  • Medicine Hat Tigers
  • Moose Jaw Warriors
  • Prince Albert Raiders
  • Red Deer Rebels
  • Regina Pats
  • Saskatoon Blades
  • Spokane Chiefs
  • Tri-City Americans
  • Victoria Royals
  • Winnipeg Ice
Click to play video: 'Weekly Jets recap w/John Shannon: January 5' Weekly Jets recap w/John Shannon: January 5
Weekly Jets recap w/John Shannon: January 5

Ten games were slated to take place Friday, and all 10 have been postponed.

Story continues below advertisement

For Saturday, 10 games were scheduled, but only one is taking place: the Kelowna Rockets (16-9-1-3, 36 points) hosting the Portland Winterhawks (16-11-3-1, 36 points).

Read more: World junior men’s hockey cancellation still stings for Canada’s Carson Lambos

Three games are on tap for Sunday, with two being postponed. The third game will feature Portland visiting Vancouver (15-16-1-0, 31 points) at 4 p.m.

The league noted that the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Swift Current Broncos have been cleared to resume all team activities.

Click to play video: 'Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau’s role in 1977 hockey movie ‘Slap Shot’' Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau’s role in 1977 hockey movie ‘Slap Shot’
Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau’s role in 1977 hockey movie ‘Slap Shot’

“It is anticipated that numerous other WHL clubs currently on pause will be cleared to resume team activities in the coming days,” said the league.

Trending Stories

“The WHL and our member clubs remain fully committed to playing through the 68-game WHL regular season schedule and playoffs,” said league commissioner Ron Robison.

Story continues below advertisement

“As we work through the challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our priority continues to be to deliver a world-class development experience for WHL players, staff, and officials, and to do so in a safe and healthy manner.”

Read more: Vancouver Canucks’ home game on Saturday postponed by NHL; attendance restrictions cited

The WHL said several games next week will also be postponed:

Tuesday, Jan. 11:

  • Calgary at Regina
  • Prince Albert at Edmonton
  • Spokane at Victoria
  • Kelowna at Prince George

Wednesday, Jan. 12:

  • Calgary at Moose Jaw
  • Spokane at Victoria
  • Kelowna at Prince George
Click to play video: 'This is BC: The ultimate hockey man cave' This is BC: The ultimate hockey man cave
This is BC: The ultimate hockey man cave

The league says teams are responsible for monitoring players and staff for COVID symptoms on a daily basis.

Story continues below advertisement

The WHL says if a player or staff member exhibits symptoms, a rapid test is performed, with that person isolating. If the test is positive, a PCR test is then performed to confirm the first test.

Read more: COVID-19: Canada sending 140M rapid tests to provinces, territories

“If there are multiple rapid antigen-positive test results for COVID-19, all team activities are paused immediately,” said the league.

“The entire team completes one round of PCR testing and isolates until the results are received and the WHL chief medical officer is made aware of the situation.”

Click to play video: 'How to treat COVID-19 at home' How to treat COVID-19 at home
How to treat COVID-19 at home
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagHockey tagSports tagWHL tagWestern Hockey League tagJunior Hockey tagCOVID-19 protocols tagRon Robison tagCOVID-19 protocol list tagWHL games postponed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers