City of Vernon, B.C. going greener with new organic collection carts

The City of Vernon, B.C., will soon be rolling out its latest commitment to helping make the region a greener place.

This week, the city announced that local residents will soon be receiving curbside residential organics collection.

The new program is expected to begin May 2 once carts are delivered to residents, with the cart being collected weekly.

“This new service will help divert kitchen and yard waste from the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility (landfill), which will reduce our community’s greenhouse gas emissions, help create chemical-free fertilizer, and extend the life of our landfill,” the city said in a press release.

The city says all residential customers will receive a 120-litre cart, though customers can request a larger, 240-litre cart.

The carts will look similar to the garbage carts received last year, except with a green lid.

The program stems from a recommendation made in Vernon’s Climate Action Plan, which was released last year.

For a list of what can and can’t be thrown into the green cart, visit this website.

“The action plan emphasizes that our community can become more resilient, healthier and economically stronger while simultaneously reducing the greenhouse gas emissions that we contribute to climate change,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.

“We take these recommendations seriously. City Council is committed to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and responding to the impacts of climate change by taking strategic, practical and sustainable actions.

“Launching an organics collection program now is an investment in a more sustainable future for Vernon.”

The city says more information about the program will be announced over the next few months, including adjustments to residential garbage collection as waste is diverted from the landfill.

According to the city, kitchen and yard organic materials in landfills are the third-largest source, at seven per cent, of greenhouse gas emissions produced in Vernon.

“We can change this. It’s within the power of Vernon residents to make choices about how we handle food waste and yard material,” said Mary Stockdale, a co-chair of the climate action advisory committee.

“It’s great to know that we will have a chance to make a difference simply by using the new organics carts.”

For more about the organic carts, visit the City of Vernon’s website.

