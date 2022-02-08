Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shots fired in residential area near Kelowna’s UBC campus

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 2:40 pm
Multiple RCMP vehicles parked next to each other. View image in full screen
RCMP attended the scene of a shooting Monday. Global News Files

Kelowna Mounties are investigating a report of gunshots fired Monday night in a residential neighbourhood adjacent to the UBC Okanagan campus.

Shots were fired at 9:40 p.m. outside a building in the 690-block of Academy Way in Kelowna, RCMP said in a press release.

Police say they learned from witnesses that an undisclosed number of people were seen running away and fleeing in a vehicle after the shots were fired.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP investigating Friday night shooting incident, torched vehicle

RCMP said there is no known victim and no injuries have been reported.

Trending Stories

“This is the second shooting incident in our community in the past four days, and this incident occurred close to the UBCO campus,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: City of Kelowna and RCMP respond to residents’ concerns regarding property crimes

“Our investigators are working to identify those responsible and determine whether or not there is a correlation between these two incidents.”

The investigation is being led by the Kelowna RCMP General Investigative Support Team (GIST). Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagShooting tagUBC-Okanagan tagForensic Identification Section tagCpl. Tammy Lobb tagAcademy Way tagelowna RCMP General Investigative Support Team tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers