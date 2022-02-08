Shots fired in residential area near Kelowna’s UBC campus

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna Mounties are investigating a report of gunshots fired Monday night in a residential neighbourhood adjacent to the UBC Okanagan campus.

Shots were fired at 9:40 p.m. outside a building in the 690-block of Academy Way in Kelowna, RCMP said in a press release.

Police say they learned from witnesses that an undisclosed number of people were seen running away and fleeing in a vehicle after the shots were fired.

RCMP said there is no known victim and no injuries have been reported.

“This is the second shooting incident in our community in the past four days, and this incident occurred close to the UBCO campus,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in a press release.

“Our investigators are working to identify those responsible and determine whether or not there is a correlation between these two incidents.”

The investigation is being led by the Kelowna RCMP General Investigative Support Team (GIST). Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.