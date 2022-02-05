Kelowna RCMP investigating Friday night shooting incident, torched vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP say they’re investigating a shooting incident from Friday night, after reports of multiple gunshots not far from the downtown core.

Police say the gunfire happened along the 900 block of Fuller Avenue, just after 8 p.m.

“Frontline officers immediately flooded the area and learned that just moments after the shooting, two small vehicles were seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed,” RCMP said on Saturday morning.

“Investigators cordoned off the area briefly while they collected evidence and spoke to witnesses.”

Police said not long after the shooting, a vehicle fire was reported along the 2300 block of Belgo Road.

Fire crews doused the blaze but the vehicle was destroyed. Police say investigators determined the vehicle was connected with the shooting and had been reported stolen from Kelowna earlier that evening.

“The persons involved have not been located and no injuries have been reported at this time,” said Const. Solana Paré.

“This appears to be a targeted incident and we are asking anyone with information to come forward to police.”

Anyone with information on the incident, or who may have video surveillance or dashcam footage of the incident, is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

