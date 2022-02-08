Firearms, $31.5M in street drugs seized by Hamilton police over a dozen days

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s police chief says a number of investigations over the last two weeks have turned up more than a dozen firearms and drugs with an estimated street value of $31.5 million in the city.

Chief Frank Bergen said charges accompanied the confiscated guns and drugs which included large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

“The increase in violent crime and the use of firearms in our city is unacceptable. Our members have seized over 14 firearms in the last 12 days and continue to do excellent work in removing them from our streets,” Chief Bergen said.

A grenade, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, large sums of cash, counterfeit currency and a number of taser-style weapons were also confiscated in the probes.

The service is expected to reveal more details on the recent actions as part of a wrap up on a larger investigation which is still ongoing.

