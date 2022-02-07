Menu

Crime

Hamilton man charged in death of Niagara winemaker in Haldimand County

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 10:30 am
OPP say a Hamilton man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Niagara man at Haldimand County residence on Feb. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
OPP say a Hamilton man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Niagara man at Haldimand County residence on Feb. 3, 2022. OPP

A 31-year-old Hamilton man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a “suspicious death” of a noted Niagara winemaker.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the incident happened at a home on Smelsers Cove Lane in Selkirk, Ont.

“A male, now identified as Paul Pender, age 54 of Grimsby, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Const. Mary Gagliardi said in a release.

Read more: Halton police officers enter burning home, rescue 3 dogs

Tawse Estate Winery acknowledged Pender’s death on its website, saying he passed “unexpectedly under tragic circumstances.”

The Vineland operation said Pender was the head winemaker and joined their team in 2005.

“We will all miss him more than words can express,” the Tawse said in a statement released Friday.

The winemaker’s website says Pender was a former carpenter and graduate of Niagara College’s winery and viticulture program

Retail stores and the restaurant at Tawse have closed until Wednesday.

An investigation continues and OPP asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident to reach out.

The accused is in custody and will appear in Cayuga Court at a later date.

