Halton police officers enter burning home, rescue 3 dogs

Two Halton police officers are being credited with rescuing three dogs from a house fire on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the service says the blaze happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 at a residence on Delrex Boulevard in Georgetown.

“Officers entered the smoke filled home and crawling on their hands and knees Cst. Ryan Brown and Cst. Micheal Kenny searched the home,” Halton Regional Police said in a release.

“Finding no persons in the home, the officers located the 3 dogs and safely removed them from the residence.”

Halton Fire is investigating the blaze and officials do not believe it to be suspicious. The cost of damage to the home is still being assessed, according to police.

The officers and the three German shepherds were treated by paramedics at the scene. None were reported to have serious injuries.

This afternoon officers responded to a house fire on Delrex Blvd,Gtwn. Police quickly arrived at the home where neighbours reported,3 large German Shepherds were in the home.Officers entered the smoke filled home, located the 3 dogs and safely rescued.Officers & dogs uninjured.jd — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) February 6, 2022

