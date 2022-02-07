Menu

Crime

Man faces charges after police respond to weapons call in northeast London, Ont.

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted February 7, 2022 12:37 pm
An 18-year-old London man has been charged with five offences, including one count of carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a release order. View image in full screen
An 18-year-old from London, Ont., is facing several charges following a weapons investigation that began in the city’s northeast end.

The investigation was launched just before 7 a.m. on Sunday when London police responded to reports of a man who was believed to be carrying a gun inside a home on Cedarpark Way.

Police said the man fled the home in a vehicle.

At around 7:40 a.m., police found the suspect vehicle on Fairfax Court, an area in the opposite side of town that’s about a 15-minute drive from Cedarpark Way.

He was found sleeping in a car and attempted to flee before he was arrested, according to police.

A replica firearm was seized during the arrest, according to police. No injuries were reported.

An 18-year-old London man has been charged with five offences, including one count of carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday.

