Crime

London, Ont. police arrest 6 following weapons investigation in Old South

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted February 7, 2022 8:30 am
The arrests stem from a Sunday morning call to police about a man believed to be in possession of a firearm. View image in full screen
The arrests stem from a Sunday morning call to police about a man believed to be in possession of a firearm. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Six people have been arrested following a weapons investigation in the Old South neighbourhood of London, Ont.

Police say the investigation began Sunday morning when officers were called about a man near Emery Street East and Paddington Avenue who was believed to have a gun.

Read more: London, Ont. police find man wanted on human trafficking charges since 2020

The investigation led officers to Tecumseh Avenue East and Edward Street, and police closed the area’s roads for some time.

Few other details were shared, but police say three people were arrested without incident and no injuries were reported.

In an update on Sunday evening, shared about two hours after the initial arrests were announced, police said three more people have been arrested.

Police did not provide any identifying information surrounding the arrested individuals nor did they disclose if any charges have been laid.

Click to play video: 'Police have arrested seven men they allege were behind a rash of violent carjackings' Police have arrested seven men they allege were behind a rash of violent carjackings
Police have arrested seven men they allege were behind a rash of violent carjackings
