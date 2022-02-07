London, Ont. police arrest 6 following weapons investigation in Old South

Send this page to someone via email

Six people have been arrested following a weapons investigation in the Old South neighbourhood of London, Ont.

Police say the investigation began Sunday morning when officers were called about a man near Emery Street East and Paddington Avenue who was believed to have a gun.

The investigation led officers to Tecumseh Avenue East and Edward Street, and police closed the area’s roads for some time.

Few other details were shared, but police say three people were arrested without incident and no injuries were reported.

In an update on Sunday evening, shared about two hours after the initial arrests were announced, police said three more people have been arrested.

Police did not provide any identifying information surrounding the arrested individuals nor did they disclose if any charges have been laid.

