Man, 21, hospitalized in ‘serious condition’ after vehicle rollover on Highway 403: OPP

A 21-year-old man is in hospital after his vehicle rolled over on Highway 403, police say.

In a tweet Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) highway safety division said just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, a vehicle was driving eastbound on Highway 403 just before Erin Mills Parkway.

Officers said the driver lost control and rolled into the ditch before stopping.

Police say the 21-year-old Mississauga man is now in “serious condition” in hospital.

Rollover EB #Hwy403 before Erin Mills Pkwy. 2:25am – 21yr old/Mississauga lost control and rolled into the ditch before stopping. He is in serious condition in hospital. Road and weather conditions not considered factors. If you have dash cam call #MississaugaOPP at 905-858-8670 pic.twitter.com/nRvYwp2JYX — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 6, 2022

“Road and weather conditions not considered to be factors,” the tweet reads.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 905-858-8670.