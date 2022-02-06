Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man, 21, hospitalized in ‘serious condition’ after vehicle rollover on Highway 403: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 6, 2022 12:16 pm
Police say a 21-year-old Mississauga man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after his vehicle rolled over on Highway 403. View image in full screen
Police say a 21-year-old Mississauga man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after his vehicle rolled over on Highway 403. OPP / Twitter

A 21-year-old man is in hospital after his vehicle rolled over on Highway 403, police say.

In a tweet Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) highway safety division said just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, a vehicle was driving eastbound on Highway 403 just before Erin Mills Parkway.

Officers said the driver lost control and rolled into the ditch before stopping.

Read more: 2 arrested after firearm located during collision investigation, Toronto police say

Police say the 21-year-old Mississauga man is now in “serious condition” in hospital.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

“Road and weather conditions not considered to be factors,” the tweet reads.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 905-858-8670.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagTraffic taghighway 403 tagvehicle rollover tagHwy 403 tagOPP rollover tagvehicle rollover hwy 403 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers