Freezing rain warning issued for Edmonton, east-central Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A freezing rain warning was issued Friday afternoon for a number of communities in central and eastern Alberta.

Affected communities include the city of Edmonton, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc, Camrose County and Strathcona County.

A full list is available on Environment Canada’s website.

Read more: More freezing rain in Edmonton area with temperatures set to warm up

“Freezing rain will continue over the region before ending this evening,” the alert from the weather agency read on Friday.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

Story continues below advertisement

While those parts of Alberta are under a freezing rain warning, the northwest corner of the province is facing a snowfall warning.

Environment Canada didn’t say how much snow the region could expect.