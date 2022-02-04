Menu

Weather

Freezing rain warning issued for Edmonton, east-central Alberta

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted February 4, 2022 5:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Slippery streets, sidewalks in Edmonton amid freezing rain warning' Slippery streets, sidewalks in Edmonton amid freezing rain warning
Freezing rain in the Edmonton area left streets and sidewalks quite slippery Thursday morning. The slick surfaces can be dangerous for pedestrians, so emergency crews encourage people to waddle like a penguin. – Jan 13, 2022

A freezing rain warning was issued Friday afternoon for a number of communities in central and eastern Alberta.

Affected communities include the city of Edmonton, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc, Camrose County and Strathcona County.

A full list is available on Environment Canada’s website.

More freezing rain in Edmonton area with temperatures set to warm up

“Freezing rain will continue over the region before ending this evening,” the alert from the weather agency read on Friday.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

Click to play video: 'Freezing rain leads to dozens of crashes in the Edmonton region Thursday' Freezing rain leads to dozens of crashes in the Edmonton region Thursday
While those parts of Alberta are under a freezing rain warning, the northwest corner of the province is facing a snowfall warning.

Environment Canada didn’t say how much snow the region could expect.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
