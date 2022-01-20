More freezing rain in Edmonton area with temperatures set to warm up

Send this page to someone via email

Freezing rain is once again expected to make its way through the Edmonton region.

A freezing rain warning was in place Thursday morning for Edmonton and surrounding areas, which stretched as far north as the Wabasca area, west through the Edson and Whitecourt areas and east to the Saskatchewan border.

Environment Canada said areas of freezing rain in north central Alberta Thursday morning will move southeastward across Alberta on Thursday.

The rain is likely to make highways, roads, sidewalks and parking lots icy and slippery — something residents have become familiar with over the past few weeks.

Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel said the freezing rain had already begun falling by 8 a.m., with heavier rain falling in areas north and west of the city.

While the temperature in Edmonton at 8:30 a.m. was -10 C, Sobel said the temperature at higher elevations was warmer.

“The air aloft is quite warm,” he said, adding the temperature where the Global 1 chopper was flying was 7 C at the same time.

“As this moves in, cold air collides, creates the precipitation. It falls as rain but it hits our atmosphere, just above the surface, as it starts to freeze.”

Freezing rain also came through the area on Monday, which created havoc on some city streets. On Monday morning, a stretch of 23 Avenue in southwest Edmonton was closed for several hours as upwards of 40 vehicles were stuck on the hill between 119 Street and Magrath Road.

The rain turned to snow Monday evening and the city was placed on a winter storm warning.

Edmonton is expected to reach a high of 3 C Thursday afternoon. The city will see a dip in temperatures with a high of -8 C Friday with periods of light snow. The city should warm up to 4 C on Saturday, according to Sobel.

For up-to-date information on the freezing rain warnings, head to Environment Canada’s website.

Up-to-date road conditions can be found by following 511 Alberta.

