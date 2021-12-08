Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic
December 8 2021 8:18pm
01:40

Freezing rain causes chaos in Edmonton-area roads again

For the second time this month, freezing rain created treacherous road conditions in Edmonton and surrounding areas. Sarah Komadina has more.

Advertisement

Video Home