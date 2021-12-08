Traffic December 8 2021 8:18pm 01:40 Freezing rain causes chaos in Edmonton-area roads again For the second time this month, freezing rain created treacherous road conditions in Edmonton and surrounding areas. Sarah Komadina has more. 100 collisions reported as freezing rain wreaks havoc on Edmonton region REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8435864/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8435864/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?