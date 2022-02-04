2,634 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID, 517 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 2,634 people in hospital with COVID on Friday, with 517 in intensive care units.

This is down by 163 hospitalizations and a decrease of 24 in ICUs since the previous day. Last Friday, there were 3,535 hospitalizations with 607 in ICU.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Of the 2,634 people in hospital with COVID-19, 54 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 46 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 517 people in ICUs with the virus, around 83 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while around 17 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 4,047 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,047,970.

Of the 4,047 new cases recorded, the data showed 685 were unvaccinated people, 170 were partially vaccinated people, 2,827 were fully vaccinated people. For 365 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 11,711 as 60 more virus-related deaths were added.

A spokesperson for Ontario’s Ministry of Health said 58 of the deaths occurred in the past 22 days. Two deaths occurred more than a month ago and were added to the total based on data cleanup.

“Of these, eight deaths occurred on Feb. 3, 19 deaths occurred on Feb. 2, eight deaths occurred on Feb. 1, with the remaining occurring in the preceding days,” the spokesperson said.

There are a total of 998,238 recoveries, which is around 95 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 5,901 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 89.4 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 50.4 per cent — more than 6.5 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 54 per cent with 20.9 per cent who are now fully vaccinated.

The province administered 50,432 doses in the last day.

The government said 25,118 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 7,875 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 12 per cent, the lowest since late December.

